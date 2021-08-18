Alyssa Leal

Alyssa Glennon joined RCAP Solutions straight out of college as a 21-year-old, entry-level accountant. She quickly rose through the ranks, becoming the youngest RCAP manager at age 23. Nearly a decade later, Glennon now serves as CFO. Under Glennon’s leadership, RCAP paid off a $355,000 loan with a 15% decrease in fees while simultaneously building the organization’s cash reserves to almost $200,000. RCAP primarily relies on federally and state funding, which entails complicated reporting requirements. Glennon is proud of the fact that in 2021, RCAP is projected to earn $61.6 million in revenue, a 40% growth, all while still maintaining strict compliance. Glennon is described as a roll-up-your-sleeves-and-get-to-work leader. Her positive nature, enthusiasm, and ability to connect with people help her stand out as a business professional with heart. When she is not working, Glennon spends what little free time she has enjoying her busy home life with her husband and two young sons, visiting Central Mass. attractions, T-ball and soccer games.