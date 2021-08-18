Cancel
Poland's KGHM optimistic on 2022 dividend, says CEO

By Reuters
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Poland's KGHM , one of the world's biggest copper and silver producers, is optimistic about paying a dividend in 2022, its chief executive said on Wednesday. "Keeping results in the trend we have allows us to be optimistic about it," Marcin Chludzinski said when asked...

