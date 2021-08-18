Cancel
Congress & Courts

JPG & Cutline: Sen. Kidd And Court Clerks Attend Ceremonial Signing Of SB 677

CUTLINE: Sen. Chris Kidd, R-Waurika, was joined by court clerks from around the state for the ceremonial signing of SB 677 last week at the Capitol. The bill removes the requirement for court clerks to first offer all or part of any records subject to destruction to the Archives and Records Division of the Oklahoma Department of Libraries for preservation. It also updates when records regarding…

