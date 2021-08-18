JPG & Cutline: Sen. Kidd And Court Clerks Attend Ceremonial Signing Of SB 677

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – At least one North Texas representative in Congress warns the situation in Afghanistan will get worse before it gets better. Irving Republican Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne took part in an intelligence briefing Tuesday, August 24, which she says ended with members from both parties frustrated. President Biden’s claim the U.S. is on track to evacuate Americans from Afghanistan by the end of the month, had some members of Congress who were part of a classified briefing, call it unrealistic. ”It was a frustrating meeting,” said U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne, 24th Congressional District. “I think what you saw actually was...