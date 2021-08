NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 53-year-old man was killed after a stolen car crashed into his truck while fleeing from police in North City Saturday. Around 3:30 p.m., police tried to pull over a 2016 Hyundai Sonata near Evans and Vandeventer Avenues near the border of the Vandeventer and Grand Center neighborhoods. The Sonata was previously reported stolen from Hazelwood. As the officer pulled behind the stolen car with their lights and sirens on, the driver sped off. The officer lost sight of the car as it headed west on Evans Ave. Investigators said the stolen car ran a stop sign at Vandeventer and hit the right side of a Chevy Silverado that was traveling northbound.