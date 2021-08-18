99 Funny Christmas Estimates To Make You Laugh Up Until Brand-new Year

“Brand New Cherry Flavor” is a mindf*ck in the best ways. Daring to tackle material that recalls David Lynch’s deconstructions of the surrealism of Hollywood in projects like “Mulholland Dr.,” it's as ambitious as anything Netflix has produced this year. Held together by an incredible performance by Rosa Salazar, it’s not a show in which everything "works," but it’s also quickly easy to forgive its missteps because it’s clearly the product of a showrunner willing to take risks, something we still don’t see nearly enough of even in what should be the more creatively robust world of streaming television. Give me a series that takes big swings and I'll forgive it for missing a few pitches. Recalling everything from “Wild Palms” to “Lost Highway,” “Brand New Cherry Flavor” will be far too strange for a lot of Netflix subscribers—this is a good thing.