Most cats get deeply excited about feeding time, but sometimes the appeal of food can spell trouble. Some cats feel so strongly about their food that they become possessive of it and aggressive toward people or pets in the home. This food aggression can make feeding your cat difficult and even unsafe for you and others who happen to be around at the time. It also indicates that your cat is feeling excessive stress about where his next meal is coming from. If your cat is displaying symptoms of food aggression, there are multiple ways you can help curb that habit.