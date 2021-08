Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is almost at the end of its life cycle. After Season Five, it is thought that the next season will be the last. Therefore, Call of Duty fans are looking ahead to the next title in the franchise which will be developed by Sledgehammer Games. Recently, Activision announced that Call of Duty: Vanguard will be revealed in Warzone. When participating in the event, players will earn rewards. Thanks to a leak, fans have been given an early look at the rewards that will be available to earn in the Vanguard reveal event.