Idaho State

Easterday Idaho: What’s to become of a water-rich Northwest ranch

By NWNews
NW News Network
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA boundless emerald meadow surrounded by timber is the hidden lowland jewel of a ranch deep in Kootenai County, Idaho. Owned by the Easterday family, it fronts a wide swath of the upper of two Twin Lakes, where turtles hide and lilypads form a deep band in the cool waters. Upland, from the fringe of the meadow -- cattle heads appear as small toffee-brown and black polka dots, their slick, summer-fat bodies mostly obscured in the deep grass.

www.nwnewsnetwork.org

