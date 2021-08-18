Cancel
Law

Defence filed in defamation case over sexual assault allegations at Whitehorse high school

By Jackie Hong
alaskareporter.com
 5 days ago

A woman accused of defaming a Whitehorse youth in a Facebook post alleging multiple instances of sexual harassment and assault at F.H. Collins Secondary School says the post was based on “true facts.”. A statement of defence filed to the Yukon Supreme Court on Aug. 13 says defendant Emily Blanchard...

alaskareporter.com

#Whitehorse#Defamation Lawsuit#High School#School Administration#Defence#The Yukon Supreme Court#Cbc Canada
