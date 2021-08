Few things are more exciting than an engagement, even if it's not your own. Whether it's your friend, family member, or colleague who's getting ready to take a trip down the aisle, you'll want to acknowledge their news with a special present. And while you can always look to their wedding registry for inspiration, the best engagement gifts tend to be a bit more personal than a casserole dish or a towel set. Show up to their engagement party or bridal shower with one of these thoughtful presents, and you're sure to make your fave couple cry happy tears.