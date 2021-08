MACON COUNTY, III (WAND) - Macon County Health Leaders said the rise in COVID-19 data in the last week is extremely alarming and outright scary to see. Macon County is currently the highest in terms of transmission. During an emergency press conference Friday, Decatur Memorial Hospital CEO Drew Early said the COVID-19 data is extremely similar to the data from last fall, before the vaccine was even introduced. He said the county is living in a pandemic of the unvaccinated and the stress on the system is tremendous.