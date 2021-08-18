Council approves raise for police officers
Lebanon City Council members unanimously approved a new two-year contract with a 5% raise for the city’s police officers, at its monthly meeting Wednesday, Aug. 11. “It took several meetings to get through, but we were able to get through it,” Chief Frank Stevenson told the council as he presented the contract, which was negotiated with the police officers union, represented by the Teamsters. He said the union members voted to ratify it on Aug. 4.www.lebanonlocalnews.com
Comments / 1