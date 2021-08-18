“The Night House” – Definitely dark [MOVIE REVIEW]
As long as there are audiences out there, there will be horror films. David Bruckner, the director, and the writing team of Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski have trod this path before. Attempting to combine supernatural elements with thriller undertones, they almost get it. But almost only counts in horseshoes and this young team opted for the easy, spooky, possessed avenue rather than the more difficult path of imagination and discovery.easyreadernews.com
