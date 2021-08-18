Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Game on? No sign of COVID-19 spread after limited attendance at pro football games

By John Anderer
studyfinds.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON, Mass. — Many people may never look at concerts, sporting events, or any other large gathering in quite the same way post-pandemic. However, researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital have some encouraging news for those anxious about the prospect of returning to live events. Their study finds that recent NFL and NCAA football games held with limited attendance did not result in an increase in local COVID-19 cases.

www.studyfinds.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Ncaa Football#Covid#American Football#Bs#Covid#Harvard Medical School#Jama Network Open
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Posted by
The Spun

Former NFL Coach Is Hearing 2 Schools Will Join The Big Ten

The Big 12 conference already underwent seismic changes this summer when Oklahoma and Texas announced that they would depart the league and make way for the SEC. That’s left the other eight schools wondering what to do next. Realignment rumors have been everywhere since the Longhorns and the Sooners revealed...
Youngstown, OH27 First News

Three local high school football games canceled due to COVID-19

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three local high school football games scheduled for this week have been canceled due to positive COVID-19 cases. As a result of the schedule changes, a new game has been added to this week’s slate. Mineral Ridge will now visit East Palestine this Friday night. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
NFLPosted by
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

COVID-19 Protocols for Fans Attending Minnesota Vikings Games

Heading to a Minnesota Vikings game this preseason or regular season? The team along with U.S. Bank Stadium has published its health and safety protocols in regards to COVID-19. With the COVID-19 Delta variant spreading around the country, different stadiums have updated policies in regards to fan attendance for this...
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Will masks be required to attend Ohio State football games?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State will not mandate those who are vaccinated to wear masks when attending outdoor sporting events this season. Fans will only be required to have on a mask when operating indoors including attending Skull Session inside St. John Arena, the French Field House, indoor public spaces inside Ohio Stadium such as the Huntington Club, elevators, first aid rooms, restrooms and press box along with all public transportation.
NFLdocwirenews.com

Association of Limited In-Person Attendance in US National Football League and National Collegiate Athletic Association Games With County-Level COVID-19 Cases

JAMA Netw Open. 2021 Aug 2;4(8):e2119621. doi: 10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2021.19621. IMPORTANCE: In 2020 and early 2021, the National Football League (NFL) and National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) opted to host football games in stadiums across the country. The in-person attendance of games varied with time and from county to county. There is currently no evidence on whether limited in-person attendance of games is associated with COVID-19 case numbers on a county-level.
Elizabethton, TNwjhl.com

Happy Valley-Cloudland football game postponed due to COVID-19

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Next Friday’s game between Happy Valley and Cloudland has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues at Happy Valley. The matchup was moved to Oct. 15. Next Friday, Cloudland will host Jellico instead of playing Happy Valley. The Warriors’ first game this season will now be against...
College Sportsbackingthepack.com

ACC won’t reschedule football games lost to COVID-19

The ACC’s updated COVID-19 scheduling policy is in line with just about everybody else in college football: they will not be re-scheduling games that are casualties of COVID-19 protocols. If an ACC team does not have the required number of players available, it will forfeit and take a loss in the league standings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy