Game on? No sign of COVID-19 spread after limited attendance at pro football games
BOSTON, Mass. — Many people may never look at concerts, sporting events, or any other large gathering in quite the same way post-pandemic. However, researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital have some encouraging news for those anxious about the prospect of returning to live events. Their study finds that recent NFL and NCAA football games held with limited attendance did not result in an increase in local COVID-19 cases.www.studyfinds.org
Comments / 0