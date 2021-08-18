Cancel
Wildlife

‘Hobbit’ creature discovered in North America, rewriting history of mammals after dinosaur era

By Chris Melore
studyfinds.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOULDER, Colo. — Fossils of a creature which researchers compare to the character Beorn from “The Hobbit” may change how scientists look at the evolution of mammals following the extinction of the dinosaurs. The prehistoric mammal is one of three new species a team from the University of Colorado-Boulder have discovered that they say roamed North America shortly after the age of dinosaurs.

