“Allow Me To Re-Introduce Myself”: Jay-Z Enters The Sports Betting Industry
New York sports fans, get ready. Billionaire hip-hop icon Jay-Z has entered the sportsbook chat. A Jay-Z sports betting investment deal is complete. Fanatics, the multi-billion-dollar company that has exclusive merch deals with the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and other leagues, is prepping for an entry into the N.Y. sports betting market. Over the past few months, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin has generated capital investment and hired high-profile names ahead of the launch of Fanatics Sportsbook.www.thelines.com
Comments / 0