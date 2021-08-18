“Allow Me To Re-Introduce Myself”: Jay-Z Enters The Sports Betting Industry

Jay-Z continues to diversify his business portfolio. It has been revealed that he and Fanatics have their sights on the sports gambling category. As spotted on Forbes Magazine some of the reasoning why the Rap legend had recently invested into the sports memorabilia brand is starting to unfold. Apparently Fanatics intends the expand their services and will hope to offer betting in the near future. According to paperwork filed with the New York State Gaming Commission, Hov has submitted documentation applying for his license. The application lists him as Vice President of Fanatics Betting & Gaming with his long time friend and partner Michael Rubin as Chief Executive.