At Monday’s board meeting, Texarkana College trustees received news of the renewal notice from the U.S. Department of Education for TC’s Talent Search program and the Education Opportunity Center (EOC) program which are both funded on five-year cycles through competitive, federal TRIO grants. Talent Search has been awarded $352,841 a year for five years for a total of $1,764,205, and EOC has been funded for $273,753 a year for five years for a total of $1,368,765. Dr. Donna McDaniel, TC’s Vice President of Instruction, said the goal of all TRIO programs is to increase the number of disadvantaged, first-generation students who complete a higher education degree or certificate.