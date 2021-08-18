Cancel
Sanford, NC

Jean Hammons Chappell

The Sanford Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANFORD — Jean Hammons Chappell, 83, of Sanford, passed away Monday (08/16/21) at Central Carolina Hospital. She was born in Shouns, Tennessee, on July 26, 1938, to Ernest Hammons and Edith Lewis Hammons. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward “Ed” Chappell; brother, Willie Hammons; and brother-in-law, George Denning. She was a retired teacher with the Lee County School System and Lee Christian School, and was a member of Cool Springs Baptist Church.

