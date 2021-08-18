Cancel
Florence Ann McCracken Dossenbach

The Sanford Herald
 5 days ago

SANFORD — A graveside memorial service for Florence Ann McCracken Dossenbach, 78, of Sanford, who died Saturday, was Wednesday with the Rev. Brian Caldwell officiating. In lieu of flowers, Florence requested donations be made to Cameron Boys’ Camp, 255 Cameron Camp Road, Cameron, NC 28326; Saint Mary’s School, 900 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh, NC 27603; and Christians United Outreach Center of Lee County (Backpack Pals), 2885 Lee Ave., Sanford, NC 27332 or at www.cuoclc.org.

