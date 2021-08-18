Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Abandoned for Free as Compensation for Buyers of Blue Box's Unreleased Game

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHasan Kahraman from Blue Box Game addressed the recent controversy surrounding Abandoned. The creator also promised that the game will be available for free - as long as we bought the (yet) unreleased The Haunting: Blood Water Curse. Abandoned still remains a mystery, and issues with the companion app somewhat...

www.gamepressure.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation#Ign#Blue Box Games
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video GamesPCGamesN

Epic reveals next week’s free games

It’s Thursday, and you know what that means – another round of free PC games from the Epic Games Store. This week, you can grab the space trucking sim Rebel Galaxy, and as ever, Epic has revealed next week’s freebies, too. You’ll soon be able pick up the Banjo-Kazooie-inspired platformer, Yooka-Laylee, and the comic-style strategic shooter, Void Bastards.
Video GamesIGN

US Senators Ask Game Devs to Abandon Greedy Loot Box practices - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, US politicians have written letters to a dozen game companies asking them to better protect young people from online risks and predatory game design. The letters, written by three members of Congress, implored executives to explain what changes they were making based upon new UK legislation that protects children online and if any, what effect this would have on their products within the US. Executives from Microsoft, Blizzard, Sony of America, and Take-Two Interactive were amongst several US-based companies who received letters. Nintendo has announced a new Indie World digital showcase for tomorrow, August 11. The showcase will be around 20 minutes long, and begins at 9am Pacific / 12pm Eastern / 5pm UK (that's 2am AEST on August 12). No details have been given about whether new games will be revealed, but Indie World presentations usually come with at least one brand new announcement. The Amiga 500 is set to return as a mini-console, and it will feature a number of classics including Worms, Another World, The Chaos Engine, and more. In a press release, Retro Games has announced the creation of the A500 Mini, a licensed reimagining of the 16-bit Amiga 500 home computer. The original Commodore computer featured a 16/32-bit CPU and 512kb RAM was first on sale to consumers in 1987. The A500 mini is scheduled for release in early 2022. Daemon's got all that in your Daily Fix!
Video GamesAnime News Network

Blue Reflection: Second Light Game's 1st Promo Video Streamed

KOEI Tecmo Games began streaming on Monday the first promotional video for Gust's Blue Reflection: Second Light (Blue Reflection Tie in Japan) game. The game will launch in the West for PS4, Switch, and PC via Steam on November 9. The game will get a limited edition on NIS America's...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

What’s Happening With Abandoned? Blue Box Studios Explain Delays

The story of Blue Box Studios’ upcoming survival horror game Abandoned has been one fraught with speculation, rumours and conspiracy – ever since the game’s mysterious first trailer, the evidence both for and against the popular fan theory that Abandoned is in fact a new Hideo Kojima game has been building up.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Abandoned PS5 App: Blue Box Delivers Update As Teaser Delay Rolls On

The Abandoned PS5 Trailers app is getting a highly anticipated update that adds a new introductory teaser for the mysterious PS5 horror game. Creators Blue Box Game Studios previously announced that the highly anticipated patch for the Abandoned Realtime Experience app would be released on Tuesday, August 10 at 8pm BST. However, not too long after this scheduled update time, the Blue Box Twitter revealed that technical issues had delayed the release of the update on PS5.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Blue Reflection Second Light Collector’s and Premium Box Editions Revealed

BLUE REFLECTION: Second Light follows the adventures of three students – Ao Hoshizaki, Kokoro Utsubo, and Yuki Kinjou – who find themselves transported to a mysterious floating academy, searching for clues to find their way back home, with only their names as memories. One day, a strange new space spreads across the outskirts of the academy. Since the new land surrounds the world the heroines inhabit, they refer to it as “the heart of the world” and name the unexplained new area Heartscape. Unfortunately for the heroines, the almost dream-like land of Heartscape can also be an extremely dangerous location to explore. Monsters stalk the land, and Ao and friends will need to use the power of rings to summon weapons, change their appearance, and become “Reflectors” ready to repel the attacking beasts in a hectic real-time battle system!
Cell PhonesPlayStation LifeStyle

Abandoned PS5 App Now Live, Just the Same 5-Second Tease BLUE BOX Posted on Twitter, More Promised ‘Soon’

So after three days of waiting due to technical issues (which followed 10 days of waiting after a preload, which itself was a month after the delayed original launch date), the first “trailer is finally live on the Abandoned Realtime Experience app for PS5. But it’s not much of a trailer. Rather it’s a five-second video of a generic looking horror protagonist walking across some floorboards towards a lit doorway.
Video GamesComicBook

Abandoned Developer Blue Box Deletes App Delay Tweets, Claims Patch Is Coming Today

The situation surrounding Abandoned, the mysterious PlayStation 5 horror game from developer Blue Box Game Studios, has continued to get even more bizarre. After delaying the "Realtime Experience" app for PS5 earlier this week from its planned launch on Tuesday, Blue Box hasn't provided a new release date for the application in question. Now, to make this entire saga even more bizarre, the studio today deleted all of its tweets associated with said delay, but in turn, has now promised that the app will be launching in a few hours.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Abandoned: Blue Box solves the problems, the app is now available on PS5

Last Tuesday the 10th was the day chosen to begin to discover something more of the mysterious Abandoned, when your Realtime Experience application released a first glimpse. However, there were some technical problems, for which Blue Box Game Studios has had to give numerous explanations throughout the week, finally solved yesterday.
Cell Phonescogconnected.com

Blue Box Revealed Abandoned PS5 App and There Is Nothing There

Fans of Abandoned have been anticipating for more details regarding the much-awaited game, and, finally, a first real preview has been provided. The Abandoned PS5 app has finally received an update via a new video, but it is not as new as fans might have hoped, as it is basically something that has already been shown before.
Video GamesComicBook

Epic Games Store's New Free Game Is Live

Thursday is here once again, which means that Epic Games Store users have a free game to claim! After a long streak of multiple games being available, this week, there's just one lone release. This time around, users can get Rebel Galaxy. The game typically retails for $19.99, but it's now free through August 19th. For those unfamiliar with how this works, the game only needs to be claimed by that date. Once that happens, it will remain a permanent part of the user's library. In other words, players don't have to race to finish before next week's games go live!

Comments / 0

Community Policy