Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Emily Hagins Directing Horror-Comedy ‘Sorry About the Demon’ for Shudder Release in 2022

By John Squires
bloody-disgusting.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmily Hagins (Pathogen, My Sucky Teen Romance, Scare Package) has been making horror movies since she was just 12 years old, and next year she’s back with a brand new one. Deadline reports that Hagins has wrapped production on a horror-comedy titled Sorry About the Demon, which is going to be headed to Shudder sometime next year.

bloody-disgusting.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Emily Hagins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Pathogen#Paper Street Pictures#The Night House#Super Dark Times#Spyglass Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Bruce Willis’ Best Movies Is Now Streaming On Netflix

The decline of Bruce Willis has been rapid, with the former A-list star now showing up for a handful of scenes in as many VOD thrillers as possible, and he’s barely even pretending to be interested anymore. Netflix boasted half a dozen entries from his back catalogue, none of which come highly recommended from either critics or audiences, but one of his best and most underrated efforts is now available to stream on the platform.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Best horror movies on Netflix: These titles will scare you half to death

Netflix seems to have the hot hand right now when it comes to new horror movie releases on its platform. So many that have been released in recent weeks — from the Fear Street trilogy to the Italian-language A Classic Horror Story — have immediately rocketed to the pinnacle of the streamer’s Top 10 movie ranking. Some of the new titles have been on the smaller-scale, indie-feeling side of things. We’d put something like Aftermath, about the terror experienced by a young couple after they move into their dream home, in this category. Meanwhile, others have been blockbuster material, like...
MoviesPopculture

Netflix's New Vampire Horror Movie Slays Competiton, Hits No. 1

A gruesome new Netflix original film has skyrocketed to the top of the streaming service's charts. Blood Red Sky is at the number 1 spot on Netflix, both in the movies category and overall in the U.S. at the time of this writing. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean the movie is being well-received.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

13 Crazy Behind-The-Scenes Secrets From Classic Horror Movies

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. While you may have fond memories of the most thrilling moments from your favorite classic horror movies (such as the original Halloween from 1978 or the Oscar-winning The Exorcist), when is the last time you thought about the effort that went into creating these frightful experiences? Despite being one of the most influential and successful film genres, horror does not always get the appreciation it deserves, especially when you consider the passion, patience, technical mastery, and even suffering the cast and crew endure for the sake of a good scare. You may never look at some of the best horror movies the same way again after learning these shocking behind-the-scenes facts, starting with a clever trick used in one of history’s most iconic shockers.
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

See the Terrifying First Trailer for American Horror Story: Double Feature

Watch: Macaulay Culkin Joins "American Horror Story" Season 10. It's time for the first dose of American Horror Story season 10. On Friday, Aug. 13, FX released the first official trailer for part one of American Horror Story: Double Feature. In typical AHS fashion, plenty of terror is teased for the upcoming episodes, which premiere on Aug. 25.
MoviesPopculture

'Exorcist' Reboot Release Date Revealed

The recently announced Exorcist reboot has had fans everywhere curious to know when it may debut, and now a release date has been revealed. According to Deadline, the new Exorcist film will debut on Oct. 13, 2023. The new film will be a direct sequel to the original 1973 movie and will kick off a new trilogy of Exorcist films.
MoviesThe Guardian

Censor review – a brilliantly adventurous horror debut

This thrilling, dizzying debut from Welsh writer-director Prano Bailey-Bond is a nostalgic treat for anyone old enough to remember the infamous “video nasties” scare of the early 80s. Yet beneath the retro surface lies a more universal tale about the power of horror to confront our deepest fears – a timeless celebration of the liberating nature of the dark side. Blessed with a sharp eye for period detail (horror maven Kim Newman gets an exec-producer credit) and a refreshingly irreverent attitude to nerdy fan-boy “facts”, Censor conjures a serpentine tale of trauma, repression and liberation, all mediated through the deliciously tactile medium of illicit videotapes and pre-internet media panics.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

The Haunting of Hill House star joins new Pet Sematary movie

The Haunting of Hill House's Henry Thomas will join the cast of Paramount Players' follow-up adaptation of 2019's Pet Sematary, based on author Stephen King's best selling novel. Samantha Mathis (Grey's Anatomy) is also joining the cast alongside previously announced Jackson White, Forrest Goodluck, Jack Mulhern, Natalie Alyn Lind, Isabella...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Shining Vale’: Judith Light Joins Starz’s Horror Comedy Series

Judith Light is set for a key role opposite Courtney Cox in Starz’s horror comedy series Shining Vale. Greg Kinnear and Mira Sorvino also star in the series from Trial & Error co-creator Jeff Astrof and Divorce creator Sharon Horgan. Lionsgate and Warner Bros. Television co-produce the series in association with Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Astrof’s Other Shoe Productions as well as Horgan and Clelia Mountford’s Merman. Written by Astrof from a story he wrote with Horgan, Shining Vale stems from an idea by Kaplan. It follows a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town into a...
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

Shudder Acquires Period Horror Movie ‘The Last Thing Mary Saw’ Featuring ‘Orphan’ Star Isabelle Fuhrman

In addition to the recently released Escape Room 2, Orphan star Isabelle Fuhrman appears in the period horror movie The Last Thing Mary Saw, set in the year 1843. Set to World Premiere at the virtual edition of the Fantasia Film Festival, Fuhrman stars alongside Rory Culkin (Lords of Chaos), Stefanie Scott (Insidious: Chapter 3) and Judith Roberts (You Were Never Really Here). Ahead of the Fantasia premiere, we’ve just learned today that Shudder has acquired the film, currently set for release sometime in “early 2022.”
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Candyman: 6 Things To Remember About The Character Ahead Of The New Movie

When people think of horror movies from the ‘80s, their minds undoubtedly jump to the likes of Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Pinhead, and, if they’re one of the cool kids, Ash from the Evil Dead movies. But if we’re talking ‘90s horror, then I think it’s safe to say that the two leading icons from the Bill Clinton era were Ghostface from the Scream series, and Candyman, from the, er, Candyman series.
Moviesthechronicle-news.com

Jodie Foster dreams of directing a horror movie

Jodie Foster wants to direct a horror film. The 58-year-old actress is a huge fan of Jordan Peele's 2017 hit 'Get Out' and if an opportunity to make a similar movie presented itself to her, she'd jump at the chance.
TV & VideosComicBook

Shudder Releases Slate of September Debuts, Including Phantasm Series and Creepshow Season 3

Halloween celebrations might not be fully underway quite yet, as many horror fans are still enjoying the last few weeks of summer, but streaming service Shudder is making sure that subscribers have plenty of frightening titles to check out as temperatures start to drop, with the platform unveiling their slate of debuts for September. As is usually the case with the service, September will see the debut of original and exclusive films, new seasons of series, and an impressive catalog of beloved titles that you won't find anywhere else. Scroll down to check out what Shudder has in store for audiences.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Shudder’s The Boy Behind the Door – Lonnie Chavis on filming his first horror movie

The Boy Behind the Door is a tense horror thriller, that is currently taking the streaming service Shudder by storm. The movie follows two abducted 12-year-old boys Bobby (Lonnie Chavis) and Kevin (Ezra Dewey), trying to escape from a creepy house in the middle of nowhere, while evading a surprising captor. Written and co-directed by David Charbonier and Justin Powell, the film is a tight story, and the first horror movie in Lonnie Chavis’s young career.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

‘Broadcast Signal Intrusion’ Promises to Get Under Your Skin [Trailer]

The latest by director Jacob Gentry (The Signal) draws inspiration from actual broadcast interruptions in Chicago in the late 1980s and remains unsolved to this day. It results in an eerie neo-noir technological nightmare, starring Harry Shum Jr. (Glee, Crazy Rich Asians), and the new trailer, below, promises it’ll get under your skin.
MoviesCollider

How to Watch 'The Night House': Is It Streaming or in Theaters?

Copious amounts of scary movie makers are recruited by the largest media corporations in Hollywood to carry the torch for their money-making franchises. Their success should be celebrated because it’s a validation of the effective — and profitable — essence of their effort and production. Many of the new-wave auteurs responsible for the found-footage anthology leviathan V/H/S are finally receiving their opportunity for advancements, like Adam Wingard with Godzilla vs Kong or Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet bringing Scream back to screens in 2022, but writer/director/producer David Bruckner continues developing chilling, inventive, dramatic, and original horror movies. David Bruckner contributed the first segment on V/H/S, as well as a segment on the awesome cinematic anthology picture Southbound before he developed the psychological horror/monster movie hybrid The Ritual for Netflix in 2017. He’s back with a new trippy ghost story that debuted to acclaim at the Sundance Film Festival in early 2020 called The Night House.

Comments / 0

Community Policy