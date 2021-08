A little jolt came in the ninth inning, but it was too little too late for the road Rockies. In the ninth, Connor Joe, batting leadoff for the fourth game in a row with Raimel Tapia on the injured list, hit a two-run home run to left with one out in the ninth to put the Rockies' within one. Brendan Rodgers then hit a deep single, and Charlie Blackmon followed with a hit of his own.