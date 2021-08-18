Cancel
Tesla Misleads Customers About Self-Driving Features, Senators Allege in Request for FTC Probe

By Lauren Feiner, CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Ed Markey asked the Federal Trade Commission to investigate Tesla over the company's advertising of its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving technology. The letter comes one day after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a formal investigation into Tesla's Autopilot system. The senators claim Tesla's...

EconomyForexTV.com

Fleetcor shares slide 2.3% as FTC files new complaint alleging company fleeced customers out of millions using fuel cards

The Federal Trade Commission said Wednesday it has filed an administrative complaint against Fleetcor Technologies Inc. and its Chief Executive Ronald Clarke, for charging customers hundreds of millions of dollars in “mystery fees” related to fuel cards. FleetCor, marketing under the “Fuelman” brand name and through co-branded cards with businesses around the country, “falsely told its business customers that they would save money, be protected from unauthorized charges, and have no set-up, transaction, or membership fees. In reality, according to FleetCor’s own records, customers generally have not achieved the advertised per-gallon savings by using FleetCor’s cards,” the agency said in a statement. The FTC filed suit against Fleetcor in December of 2019 in a federal court with the same set of charges. However, in a ruling earlier in 2021, the Supreme Court ruled that the FTC was not able to seek redress for customers under section 13(b) of the FTC Act. The agency is now seeking such redress by filing the new complaint which alleges the company breached section 5 of the FTC Act. “FleetCor fleeced its customers out of hundreds of millions of dollars through its dishonest practices,” said Samuel Levine, acting director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. Fleetcor shares were down 2.3% and have lost 5.7% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 18%.
PoliticsBakersfield Californian

Senators urge FTC to investigate Tesla ‘Autopilot’ marketing

WASHINGTON — A pair of Democratic senators on Wednesday urged the Federal Trade Commission to investigate how auto manufacturer Tesla is marketing its self-driving features to customers. The letter, sent to FTC Chair Lina Khan, comes in the wake of an announcement Monday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration...
Congress & Courtskfgo.com

Two senators urge ‘thorough’ U.S. agency Tesla Autopilot probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Two Democratic U.S. senators on Monday urged the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to thoroughly investigate Tesla Inc’s Autopilot and use the review to propose improvements to its driver assistance system. NHTSA announced Monday it opened a preliminary evaluation into 765,000 Tesla vehicles after 11 crashes...
Video GamesBBC

Tesla Autopilot: US opens official investigation into self-driving tech

The US federal agency in charge of road safety is opening an official investigation into Tesla's "self-driving" Autopilot system. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it was acting following 11 Tesla crashes since 2018 involving emergency vehicles. In some cases, the Tesla vehicles "crashed directly into the vehicles...
CarsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

U.S. Opens Probe Into Tesla Autopilot Feature After Multiple Crashes Nationwide

The Department of Transportation opened an investigation into Tesla’s autopilot system, citing 11 crashes since 2018 that were potentially caused by the technology. The probe will be wide-ranging and won’t be limited to any individual Tesla model, according to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) document filed on Friday. All of the roughly 765,000 vehicles Tesla has produced since 2014 will be subject to investigation.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

NIO Stock Drops After Report EV With Self-Driving Feature Crashed

U.S.-listed shares of Nio (NIO) - Get Report fell on Monday after a Chinese executive reportedly died in an accident while driving one of the Chinese electric-vehicle maker's model ES8 SUVs. Shares of the Shanghai company at last check fell 5.8% to $38.66. Lin Wenqin, founder of the brand-management firm...
Carsinsideevs.com

Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta Compared To Mercedes Drive Pilot

Tesla has been under near-constant scrutiny for its Autopilot driver-assist technology since it came to market, and the automaker is facing even more pushback for its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta technology. However, when you compare Tesla's systems to those of other automakers, it seems pretty clear the electric automaker is progressing much quicker than rivals.
Congress & CourtsWebProNews

Senators Calling for FTC Investigation Into Tesla’s Self-Driving Claims

Senators Edward J. Markey and Richard Blumenthal have called on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate Tesla’s marketing claims. Tesla has been touting its Autopilot and Full-Self Driving (FSD) features, but the reality hasn’t quite lived up to the description. In fact, Consumer Reports found Tesla’s software was “easily tricked.”
Politicsprotocol.com

Senators want the FTC to probe Tesla's claims about Autopilot

Two Democratic senators wrote to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission chair, urging her to investigate "potentially deceptive and unfair practices in Tesla's advertising and marketing of its driving automation systems." The letter to Lina Khan from Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Ed Markey follows the announcement of U.S. highway regulators' safety...
Carschemindnews.com

Tesla Autopilot: The United States launches an official probe into self-driving technology

Following 11 Tesla crashes involving emergency vehicles in 2018, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced that it was taking action. The Tesla vehicles “crash directly into the vehicles of first responders” in certain cases, according to the report. Approximately 765,000 Tesla automobiles have been produced since 2014. The...
Cell Phonesepingi.com

Tesla customers can now attach photos with their repair request on Tesla app

Tesla and Elon Musk have unremittingly been in the headlines for the past few months. From fiery solar panels to price hikes in China to Musk and Jack Ma discussing artificial intelligence. Today, the company publicized on Twitter that the Tesla mobile app has a new feature whereby the car owners can attach photos detailing the damage with their repair requests.
TechnologyCNET

Tesla explains how the Full Self-Driving sausage is made

After a late start, Tesla's AI Day event kicked off Thursday evening with a video demonstration of the company's upcoming Full Self-Driving system following a navigation route on suburban roads. During the demo, a driver set a destination on the car's navigation system, double clicked the stalk on the steering column and the vehicle appeared to then pull into traffic and negotiate intersections with stop signs and traffic lights on its own. Along the way, it avoided pedestrians, making both right and left-hand turns. The driver, meanwhile, kept their fingertips lightly on the steering wheel as it spun around.
BusinessShropshire Star

Tesla is building a humanoid robot based on self-driving technology

Elon Musk revealed the news at Tesla’s ‘AI Day’ conference. Tesla boss Elon Musk says his electric vehicle company is building a humanoid robot. The South African tech entrepreneur revealed the news at Tesla’s ‘AI Day’, which was largely a presentation about the firm’s self-driving vehicle technology. However, near the...
BusinessAUTOCAR.co.uk

Tesla could offer self-driving technology to rival brands

Tesla could licence its Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology to other car manufacturers, CEO Elon Musk has said. The entrepreneur was speaking at Tesla’s AI Day presentation, during which he went into detail about recent developments behind the firm’s controversial autonomous driving system. Musk has for years insisted that Tesla’s self-driving...
Technologyprotocol.com

The Wild West days of self-driving are ending. Nobody told Tesla.

Tesla's "AI Day" on Thursday ended with a bang. The company unveiled the Tesla Bot, a humanoid robot intended to leverage the company's AI to navigate the world and "eliminate dangerous, repetitive, and boring tasks," as Elon Musk put it. Musk said he hoped it would help bring about a future in which "physical work will be a choice."

