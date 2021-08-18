Cancel
Archbold, OH

Morris Is Sentenced

wbnowqct.com
 7 days ago

An Archbold area man gets seven to 10 1/2 years in prison for trespassing in a neighbor’s home and menacing a young girl who lived there. Brandon Morris, 23, was found guilty of the charges on July 9 following a two-day jury trial in common pleas court. Prosecutors say Morris got in the home of Dean and Michelle Rose, on Ohio 66 in Ridgeville Township. A female juvenile lived there whose name was listed in a journal Morris kept with threatening remarks against her. Morris was caught on camera. After he was detected, Morris fled the scene on foot. He was arrested the next day.

wbnowqct.com

