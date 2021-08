Nando’s may run out of chicken. There could be no turkeys this Christmas. The meat processors are demanding that prisoners be sent out – stripes and chains optional, presumably – to man their production lines, while the road hauliers are insisting more drivers are found from somewhere if goods are to keep moving around the country. And over the last few days, manufacturers and trade associations have become more and more hysterical in their demands for more immigrants to be allowed into the UK to fill all the vacancies.