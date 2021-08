Chip and Joanna Gaines from the popular HGTV show Fixer Upper are looking to move from their roots in Waco, Texas, to the celebrity paradise that is Montecito, California. Of course, fans know the high-profile couple from their time starring on the hit reality series, Fixer Upper. The show’s first pilot episode aired on HGTV back in May of 2013. After that, the show ran for five seasons and ended in 2018. And on a network that was full of design and renovation shows, Fixer Upper quickly became a fan favorite. Since then, Chip and Joanna have actually launched their own streaming platform, Magnolia Network.