News Releases and Newsletters
CITY OF TUCSON KICKS OFF THE FALL READY, SET, REC! MOBILE RECREATION PROGRAM. Tucson Parks and Recreation are excited to announce the fall kickoff event for the mobile recreation program, Ready, Set, Rec! This engaging program was made possible by Tucson’s Mayor and Council, who voted to use federal CARES Act funds to acquire six vans, equipment, and personal protective equipment (PPE) to bring recreation to the community. The program was implemented in February 2021. Six vans, one per ward, visit at least three different park locations per week, per vehicle. This program ensures that the entire community is served and has an opportunity participate in recreation activities near where they live.www.tucsonaz.gov
Comments / 0