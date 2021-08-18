Cancel
Northfield, IL

Northfield: six patents granted in June

By North Cook News
North Cook News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were six patents granted in Northfield in June, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This is 66 less than the month before. The patent was for a butterfly-sleeve gown. The earliest patent filed which was granted in June belonged to Medline Industries, Inc. who filed on...

northcooknews.com

Comments / 0

 

