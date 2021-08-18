Cancel
Erie County, NY

Buffalo Beer Buzz: Hamburg’s Erie County Fair Beer, Resurgence Kegs & Eggs, Windy Brew DIPA, CBW x Lexington Co-Op Collab, Thin Man Anniversary NEIPA, 12 Gates Hazy DIPA

By Brian Patrick
buffalobeerleague.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHamburg Brewing Kolsch is Official Beer of Erie County Fair. The official beer of the 2021 Erie County Fair is a German-style Kolsch from Hamburg Brewing and home brewer Rick Felser. Erie County Fair Kolsch is a light, crisp and refreshing German-style Kolsch brewed with noble hops and light pilsner malt. The Erie County Fair Kolsch is only available at the fairgrounds. It is available anywhere that beer is sold in the fairgrounds on draft.

