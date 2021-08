Cooking your favorite dishes with wine is always a good idea, for a few reasons. Adding a bottle of wine to your cooking routine to sip on is certainly a wonderful thing. But using it as an ingredient to prepare dinner may be even better. Dry wine adds acid, builds flavor, and can help deglaze pans to get all those crispy bits back into your dish. Cooking with wine is also a great way to use up the end of a bottle you opened a few days ago, or up the ante on a recipe you're a little tired of.