Damian Lillard and Shaquille O’Neal have an ample amount of history. The former may be an All-NBA point guard for the Portland Trail Blazers while the latter is a retired Basketball Hall of Fame center and current NBA on TNT host who had stints with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics, but the two have crossed paths multiple times, ranging from 2019’s strangest rap beef to a special take on the adidas Dame 7. Now, Dame D.O.L.L.A. and Shaq Diesel have been brought together once again for a special take on O’Neal’s most famous Reebok signature shoe: the Shaqnosis.