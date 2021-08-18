Cancel
Video Games

Outlaw Racers

giantbomb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutlaw Racers is a racing game in an open-world setting. The game featured a very small amount of cars and an even smaller amount of customisation options.Although there were races there were no missions so to speak of, but you recieved money for getting the police on your tail, and subsequently losing them. It was also possible to lose money, by being caught by police and being caught speeding through traffic lights. Making the car immobile would also be penlised by a cash penalty, depending on what part of the car is damaged the most. If it is something like the tires being punctured, it would be something as small as $70, whereas if it was something vital, such as the engine, it could be up to $2000.

World of Outlaws | Davenport Speedway

The Davenport Speedway has been a draw for local dirt track race enthusiasts for 100 years. It’s gearing up for a big event this weekend, the World of Outlaws. To learn more, visit https://www.davenportiaspeedway.com/. To learn more about Hoker Trucking, visit https://hokertrucking.com/.
