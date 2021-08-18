Cancel
Video Games

Myst remake comes to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC next week

By Ben Borthwick
Videogamer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClassic adventure puzzler Myst is heading to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC later this month, developer Cyan Worlds has announced. The 1993 adventure has been completely remade from the ground up in the Unreal Engine. The remake promises “new art, new sound, re-imagined interactions and optional puzzle randomization” in the package. Of course, there’s also a more modernised control scheme, and it’ll mark the first time the game has been released on an Xbox console.

#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#Cyan Worlds#The Xbox Wire#Ui#Super Resolution#Xbox Game Pass
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Axiom Verge 2 Xbox release date: Is it coming to One and Series X|S?

Fans of 2D sidescrolling adventures rejoice, as the much-anticipated Axiom Verge 2 released today for Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC. The surprise rollout was part of yesterday’s Nintendo Indie World conference, with the teaser ending with the announcement that the game was out now. The sequel to the Metroidvania original from 2015, Axiom Verge 2 puts you in the shoes of Indra, a billionaire moored in a mysterious pixelated world. If you’re an Xbox owner desperate to play Axiom Verge 2, we’ve got details on the Xbox release date.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Splitgate Is Getting A Next-Gen Upgrade For Xbox Series X, Series S

Splitgate may be hitting turbulence with its servers, but that isn't stopping plans for an Xbox Series X and Series S upgrade at some point in the future. In a recent Q&A with fans on Splitgate's Twitch channel (thanks, The Gamer), 1047 Games' CEO, Ian Proulx, confirmed a next-gen version is coming. It may not be anytime soon, however, as the developer's focus is sighted on ensuring the servers are up to standard first.
Video GamesNME

Exclusive Oculus Quest ‘Myst’ remake heading to Xbox, PC and Game Pass

The Oculus Quest exclusive Myst remake, which launched at the end of last year, is now coming to PC, Mac and Xbox. Developer Cyan Worlds rebuilt the game from the ground up for Oculus Quest last year, but now that version is launching on PC, Mac and Xbox Series S|X later this month. It features the same islands, but with completely new visuals.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Comic adventure The Big Con heads to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC later this month

Developer Mighty Yell and publisher Skybound Games have announced 90s-influenced comic adventure game The Big Con launching for Xbox consoles and PC later this month. Playing as teenage con-artist Ali, you’re trying to save your Mom’s video store from unscrupulous loan sharks. Promised are plenty of colourful puzzles and dialogue as you travel cross-country. Being a con-artist, you can expect a fair amount of criminal activities in the game. These include sneaking, pickpocketing, disguises and more.
Video Gamesgeekwire.com

‘Myst’ remake confirmed for Aug. 26 release date, on PC, Mac, Oculus, and Xbox Game Pass

Cyan, headquartered in Spokane, Wash., announced Tuesday that its latest remake of the original Myst is planned for release on Aug. 26. This new Myst rebuilds the original 1993 PC game from the ground up with the Unreal Engine, adding new art, sound effects, interactive elements, more accessibility options, and an optional mode that randomizes the game’s puzzles. It was originally announced 11 months ago, and was planned then to be initially released for the Oculus Quest in late 2020.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

The Myst remake brings its classic puzzling to PC next week

Oft re-released classic adventure Myst is getting re-released yet again, this time as a remake with snazzy modern updates. Cyan Worlds launched a VR remake late last year but mentioned plans to bring the new version to us regular "flat screen" PC folks as well. The time is nearly upon us at last, because Cyan say that you'll be venturing back into Myst next week on August 26th.
Video GamesTaylor Daily Press

Oddworld: Soulstorm Coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X

Developer Oddworld Inhabitants has announced that Oddworld: Soulstorm is coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X | No release date has been set yet, but new content is also coming to Soulstorm. Oddworld: Soulstorm is a remake of Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus from 1998. It follows Abe’s protagonist, Mudokon, as...
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Splitgate extends beta indefinitely, but promises more news at Gamescom

Portal-meets-Halo FPS Splitgate will be having its beta extended “for the foreseeable future” developer 1047 Games has announced. The free-to-play shooter has enjoyed huge success since launching a cross platform beta a few months ago. It proved so popular that it saw more than ten million downloads in its first 30 days of being available. The studio had already extended the beta period once before after it managed to secure a $10 million USD investment from a venture capital firm last month. At that time, the team intended to bring the beta to a close in late August.
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Fairytale Puzzle Game Tetragon Available Now for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

We are the team from Cafundo Studio and today we are going to tell you about Tetragon puzzle game. We have managed to combine a fascinating and touching story with a seemingly classic Rubik’s cube style puzzle game. The mechanics of the game are that we are allowed to rotate the world left and right and move the tiles so that our protagonist can get from point A to point B.

