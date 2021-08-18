Myst remake comes to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC next week

Splitgate may be hitting turbulence with its servers, but that isn't stopping plans for an Xbox Series X and Series S upgrade at some point in the future. In a recent Q&A with fans on Splitgate's Twitch channel (thanks, The Gamer), 1047 Games' CEO, Ian Proulx, confirmed a next-gen version is coming. It may not be anytime soon, however, as the developer's focus is sighted on ensuring the servers are up to standard first.