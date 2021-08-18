Myst remake comes to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC next week
Classic adventure puzzler Myst is heading to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC later this month, developer Cyan Worlds has announced. The 1993 adventure has been completely remade from the ground up in the Unreal Engine. The remake promises “new art, new sound, re-imagined interactions and optional puzzle randomization” in the package. Of course, there’s also a more modernised control scheme, and it’ll mark the first time the game has been released on an Xbox console.www.videogamer.com
Comments / 0