Watch now: Rep. Robin Kelly, D-Matteson, chair of the Democratic Party of Illinois talks party unity

Dave Orrick writes in the Pioneer Press: “Following what amounted to a weekend political firestorm, the Minnesota Republican party Sunday evening found itself navigating treacherous waters of possible scandal that threatened to oust the state party’s leader. … the executive committee of the Republican Party of Minnesota met privately Sunday night to consider how to act amid a growing chorus of calls for Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan to resign. As the meeting began around 9 p.m. Sunday evening, Carnahan appeared to have no intentions of leaving, even calling the campaign to remove her a ‘coup.’ As of midnight, no action appeared to have been taken against Carnahan directly, but the committee approved two actions she opposed: conducting a financial audit and ending a practice of non-disclosure agreements that was alleged to have muzzled her critics.”