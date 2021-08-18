SD Times news digest: dtSearch announces version 2021.02 beta, Postman raises $225 million in Series D funding, Apple SharePlay developer updates

Apple will most likely debut the iPhone 13 series next month alongside the redesigned iPad mini 6 and the Apple Watch Series 7. The Apple Watch Series 7 is rumored to feature a flat display with new technology and the overall design of the wearable will be boxier in comparison to the current models. Alongside the Apple Watch Series 7 launch, Apple will debut and add a new variation of its "Time to Walk" feature to the Apple Fitness+ service called "Time to Run."