Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

SD Times news digest: dtSearch announces version 2021.02 beta, Postman raises $225 million in Series D funding, Apple SharePlay developer updates

By Jakub Lewkowicz
SDTimes.com
 6 days ago

DtSearch announced a new version of its enterprise and developer text retrieval product with a preview multithreaded indexer for multicore 64-bit Windows and document filter enhancements. The dtSearch Engine for macOS release candidate adds support for Apple Silicon M1/ARM; the dtSearch Engine developer SDKs for macOS, Linux, and Windows share...

sdtimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Postman#Software Updates#Sd Times#Hancom Office#Hwpx#Macos Monterey#Groupsessions#The Group Activities Api#Gen2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
Software9to5Mac

Apple releases macOS Monterey beta 5 to developers

With macOS Monterey beta 4, Apple said in the release notes that Universal Control had been enabled before the mention was quickly pulled. macOS Monterey beta 5 is now available for developers and hopefully, the anticipated new feature is live for the first time. Update: No Universal Control in beta...
Cell PhonesSDTimes.com

SD Times news digest: Google launches Android 12 beta 4, LANSA launches portal development acceleration with Portalize, Talend announces updates toward healthier data

Google launched the fourth beta of the Android operating system, Android 12, which has now achieved the Platform Stability milestone. The changes impacting Android app developers are now finalized. One major change is a new dashboard in Settings that lets users see which apps are accessing which type of data...
SoftwareSDTimes.com

SD Times news digest: No-code platform Betty Blocks raises $33 million, Microsoft introduces feature support in Direct3D 12, Android announced Jetpack Tiles API alpha release

Betty Blocks announced that it raised $33 million in funding, led by European Private Equity and SmartFin Capital. The platform enables fusion teams from the business side and IT to quickly build software, and Betty Blocks stated that it is planning to make the platform easier to use, enhance the citizen development governance features, introduce more templates, and enrich its Block Store with more standard integrations.
Marketsthefastmode.com

Real-time AI Firm Deepbrain AI Raises $44M in Series B Funding

Deepbrain AI, a company specializing in real-time artificial intelligence (AI), on Tuesday announced the closing of a $44 million series B round, bringing its total valuation to $180M. DeepBrain AI claims that it was the first company to introduce a real-time video synthesis AI Human that integrates machine learning, video...
Computersmactrast.com

Apple Seeds Fifth iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 Betas to Developers for Testing

Apple on Tuesday released the fifth betas of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to developers for testing. The updates come two weeks after the fourth betas. Beta builds of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are available to developers through the Apple Developer Center or over the air on the devices with the proper configuration installed.
Electronicsiclarified.com

Apple Seeds watchOS 8 Beta 5 to Developers [Download]

Apple has seeded watchOS 8 beta 5 to developers for testing. The build number is 19R5323g. You can learn about the new features in watchOS 8 here. The watchOS 8 beta configuration profile can be downloaded from the link below. Please download the iClarified app or follow iClarified on Twitter,...
SoftwareSDTimes.com

SD Times news digest: TypeScript 4.4 RC, AWS announces cross-account data sharing for Amazon Redshift, JetBrains releases GoLand 2021.3 roadmap

Microsoft announced the release candidate of TypeScript 4.4, and said it expects no further changes apart from critical bug fixes for the stable release. Major highlights of the release candidate include control flow analysis of aliased conditions and discriminants, symbol and template string pattern index signatures, defaulting to the ‘unknown’ type in catch variables, and more.
Electronicswccftech.com

Alongside Apple Watch Series 7 Launch, Apple to Announce Running Variation of Its “Time to Walk” Feature

Apple will most likely debut the iPhone 13 series next month alongside the redesigned iPad mini 6 and the Apple Watch Series 7. The Apple Watch Series 7 is rumored to feature a flat display with new technology and the overall design of the wearable will be boxier in comparison to the current models. Alongside the Apple Watch Series 7 launch, Apple will debut and add a new variation of its "Time to Walk" feature to the Apple Fitness+ service called "Time to Run."
Businessaithority.com

Nirmata Raises $4 Million in Pre-Series a Funding to Capitalize on the Full Potential of Kubernetes Native Policy Management, Kyverno

Launched in early 2021, the open-source project generated over six million downloads; New investment to accelerate adoption by supporting the global Kyverno community, establishing new engineering team in India and delivering solutions around Kyverno. Nirmata, the software solutions provider for governance, compliance, security, and automation of production Kubernetes workloads and...
TechnologySDTimes.com

SD Times news digest: Flexible theming in Visual Studio 2022, SolarWinds DBA xPress now free, GrammaTech announces latest version of SAST platform CodeSonar

Microsoft introduced updates to allow for more customizable workflows, including the ability to sync one’s Visual Studio theme with their Windows theme so that reading can become easier depending on background light. Moving forward, Microsoft said it is looking to increase flexibility for managing tabs and documents through color coding...
EducationSDTimes.com

Placing security in the hands of developers

Developers today are faced with an ever-changing landscape. Their responsibilities continue to expand into areas like software QA, security, and governance. In an SD Times Live! webinar, Brian Fox, CTO of Sonatype and Steve Poole, developer advocate at Sonatype, discuss the ways in which security has become an essential part of a developers job.
San Francisco, CAsvdaily.com

Apollo GraphQL Lands $130 Million Series D

SAN FRANCISCO — Apollo GraphQL, a pioneer in the use of open source and commercial GraphQL API technologies, has landed a $130 million Series D funding round led by New York-based venture capital firm Insight Partners with participation from existing investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Matrix Partners, and Trinity Ventures. Additional...
BusinessInfoworld

Microsoft, Google partner on eBPF

Companies including Microsoft, Google, and Facebook are backing an initiative to promote the extended Berkley Packet Filter (eBPF), technology that enables developers to safely embed programs in any piece of software including operating system kernels. Hosted by the Linux Foundation, the new eBPF Foundation, which was unveiled August 12, plans...
Marketstheblockcrypto.com

Crypto staking firm Figment raises $50 million in Series B funding round

Crypto staking services provider Figment has raised $50 million in a new funding round. Figment plans to scale its team and support more blockchains for staking, said CEO Lorien Gabel. Crypto staking services provider Figment has raised $50 million in a Series B funding round. Senator Investment Group and Liberty...
TechnologyVentureBeat

API development platform Postman nabs $225M

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here. Postman, a collaboration platform for API development, today announced that it raised $225 million in a series D funding round led by Insight Partners. The proceeds, which value the company at $5.6 billion, bring Postman’s total raised to over $430 million and will be used to expand its teams across sales, marketing, product, and engineering, according to cofounder and CEO Abhinav Asthana.
Economygamesindustry.biz

Mountaintop raises $30m in Series A funding

Mountaintop today announced that it has raised $30 million in Series A funding for the studio, following up on a $5.5 million seed funding round announced earlier this year. The funding was led by Andreessen Horowitz partner Jon Lai, who will also be joining the board of directors at Mountaintop. Others participating in the Series A round included Spark Capital, Founders Fund, and Detroit Venture Partners.

Comments / 0

Community Policy