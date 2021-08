From showing proof of vaccination to understanding rising food costs, here are six ways to be a kind diner as the pandemic continues. “It’s kind of crazy that we’re still talking about this,” says Jesus Silva, chef-owner of various food stalls at Stanley Marketplace and the Golden Mill. But yes, we are still talking about COVID and likely will be for a while. Most businesses are still open, and if we want them to stay that way through fall and winter as the Delta variant of the coronavirus rages, there are a few things restaurant diners can do to stop the spread and all get along in the process.