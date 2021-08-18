MARIAN WRIGHT EDELMAN: Remembering the Rosenwald Schools

Since 2020, distance learning has required students and parents to make their homes an extension of the classroom. This has meant households de facto classrooms – often set up in living rooms, bedrooms, or even backyards. While many households made the transition with only minor disruptions, others have found homeschooling more challenging. For instance, in some communities in Mississippi, grammar school students had to walk to local fast-food restaurants to access Wi-Fi and enter the classroom sessions sitting on the parking lot curbs. In others, like D.C., nearly 8,000 children made up a population of shelter-housed students, who had to navigate virtual classrooms with limited privacy, equipment, or focus. Now more than a year into weathering the pandemic, the return to the classroom nears, but many lessons grew from virtual learning.