MARIAN WRIGHT EDELMAN: Remembering the Rosenwald Schools
As students start a new school year, this is a chance to honor the legacy of a group of schools that educated hundreds of thousands of Black children. From 1913 to 1932, nearly 5,000 “Rosenwald schools” were built in 15 states, mostly in rural Southern communities. These schools were built specifically to educate Black children, and by 1928 one in three rural Black schoolchildren in the South attended a Rosenwald school. Their history, and the remaining school buildings themselves, are now being reclaimed and preserved.www.washingtoninformer.com
