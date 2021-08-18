Cancel
Health

‘Unprecedented’ rise in drug overdoses in England linked with synthetic opioid

pharmaceutical-journal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has been a sharp increase in overdoses among people who use heroin with other drugs over the past 10 to 14 days, with the synthetic opioid isotonitazene implicated in some cases, say public health bosses. Investigations are still ongoing, but 46 poisonings have been reported in England, resulting in...

pharmaceutical-journal.com

Healthwpsu.org

Health Minute: Opioid Overdose Awareness

You’re listening to WPSU’s Health Minute, a collaboration with Penn State’s College of Nursing. The death rate from opioid overdose in the United States is more than six times what it was 20 years ago, for a total of nearly half a million deaths. You can become an advocate for prevention of opioid overdoses and death.
Indiana StateWANE-TV

Indiana drug czar says rise in overdoses has not reached its peak

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s drug czar says the rise in overdoses since the pandemic began has not reached its peak. According to Douglas Huntsinger, Indiana’s executive director for drug prevention, treatment and enforcement, overdoses are up about 20% compared to this point last year. This comes after the state saw a 33% spike in overdose deaths in 2020 compared to the previous year, he added.
World Link

Letter: Be wary of laced drugs

As drugs become more dangerous with each passing year, they are increasingly being cut with very dangerous drugs that can cause quick overdoses, such as fentanyl. For other ingredients, suppliers will sometimes cut the drugs with whatever they can get their hands on to increase their profits. Last year, a batch of laced heroin contained Rizzy Powder, a substance used to preserve flowers.
PharmaceuticalsNature.com

Opioid overdose and tolerance: is the recruitment of β-arrestin to the µ-receptor involved?

The search for safer opioid analgesics that have reduced liability for tolerance, addiction, and lethal overdose due to respiratory depression has met with little success for well over a century. One of the more recent iterations of this pursuit has been the G protein signalling bias hypothesis of safer opioids. This posits that opioid agonists which fail to recruit β-arrestins to the µ-opioid receptor (MOR) will not produce the severe side effects of opioid-induced respiratory depression (OIRD), tolerance, or addiction because the recruitment of β-arrestins during receptor activation triggers signalling cascades that mediate these adverse effects. This idea has led to the description of multiple putatively G protein-biased MOR agonists, including a drug now approved by the FDA, oliceridine. The hypothesis was proposed following a prominent series of studies beginning two decades ago, that appeared to show that germline deletion of β-arrestin2 (also known as arrestin-3) in a mutant mouse greatly reduced morphine-induced OIRD [1], analgesic tolerance and other adverse effects (see [2]). However, more recent studies in at least four independent laboratories have failed to reproduce the original observation of blunted OIRD in the β-arrestin2 knockout mice [3, 4]. Studies in knock-in mice expressing a phosphorylation-deficient mutant MOR that does not recruit β-arrestins, effectively a G protein-biased MOR mouse, have similarly failed to find any reduction in OIRD when β-arrestins are not recruited during MOR activation (see ref. [2]).
HealthNewsTimes

North Dakota reports jump in drug overdose deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota recorded the most deaths from drug use in a decade last year as the pandemic caused isolation and fentanyl became widely available. The Bismark Tribune reported that the state recorded 118 drug-related deaths in 2020 — a 49% jump from the previous year, according to the Division of Vital Records. Police and drug treatment counselors say social isolation due to the pandemic increased substance abuse problems, while fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid, has made overdoses more common.
PharmaceuticalsDaily Triplicate

Laced drugs increasingly dangerous

As drugs become more dangerous with each passing year, they are increasingly being cut with very dangerous drugs that can cause quick overdoses, such as fentanyl. For other ingredients, suppliers will sometimes cut the drugs with whatever they can get their hands on to increase their profits. Last year, a...
Cordova, AKthecordovatimes.com

Fentanyl linked to June overdose death

A recent overdose death has been linked to the opioid fentanyl, Cordova Police Chief Nate Taylor announced Wednesday, Aug. 11. Zak Jacobs, 34, of Cordova, died June 6 in connection with an overdose, officials confirmed. A controlled substance discovered in conjunction with the death was determined to be fentanyl by the State of Alaska Scientific Crime Detection Laboratory. However, the fentanyl resembled 30-milligram pills of the opioid medication oxycodone hydrochloride, according to a release by the Cordova Police Department. Although the fentanyl pills were found in conjunction with Jacobs’s death, a cause of death has not been determined.
HealthWorld Health Organization

Study to prevent deaths from opioid overdose shows promising results

A study undertaken in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Ukraine has shown that training people most likely to witness an opioid overdose and providing them with naloxone, a drug that reduces the effects of overdose if administered rapidly, has the potential to significantly reduce the number of deaths in these countries if scaled up nationwide.
SoccerWashington Post

Something strange is happening in Britain. Covid cases are plummeting instead of soaring.

LONDON — This is a puzzler. Coronavirus cases are plummeting in Britain. They were supposed to soar. Scientists aren't sure why they haven't. The daily number of new infections recorded in the country fell for seven days in a row before a slight uptick Wednesday, when the country reported 27,734 cases. That’s still almost half of where the caseload was a week ago.
Healththeforumnews.com

Overdose Awareness

The United States is in the grips of an epidemic of drug overdose deaths. Stemming the tide of this crisis is a massive undertaking for the nation’s scientific and health-care communities, with the state of Louisiana being no exception. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the rate of overdose deaths in Louisiana increased by 11.4% from 2018 to 2019 alone. Nationally, opioids like fentanyl and some pain medications are the leading cause of overdose deaths. However, deaths due to psychostimulants such as methamphetamine are on the rise. Both classes of drugs have wreaked havoc on the communities in Northwest Louisiana and across the state.
Unemploymentthefreshtoast.com

This Is How To Know When It Might Be Time To Lay Off Marijuana

While marijuana dependence is said to only affect roughly 9%of users, millions of people are going to experience problems in their personal and professional life as a result of cannabis. By all accounts, marijuana is the most popular drug in the world. Some of the latest statistics show there are...
Mental Healthdoctorslounge.com

Pandemic Tied to Rising Number of Fatal Opioid ODs

Last Updated: August 24, 2021. TUESDAY, Aug. 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Opioid overdose deaths rose in several states during the coronavirus pandemic, according to authors of a new study who say their findings may help identify and assist at-risk people. "Our work represents the first multi-state report with detailed...
San Antonio, TXfoxsanantonio.com

DEA: New crisis as overdose deaths rise

SAN ANTONIO — More migrant families crossing into the U.S. means Border Patrol is being tied up processing them – causing a diversion. Allowing more meth on the streets causing more to die in the shadows of the Covid pandemic, and making the cartels more money than ever before. "The...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Young people warn of long Covid in NHS vaccination drive

Young patients experiencing the debilitating effects of long Covid have urged people to get their vaccine in an NHS video. The video features three previously healthy people in their early 20s and 30s, including a man who thought he would die with the virus in hospital. It comes as 16-...
Psychiatric Times

Reducing Opioid-Involved Overdose Deaths: States’ Prevention and Response Efforts

In this journal club, a medical student and an addiction psychiatrist review a thematic analysis of successful prevention efforts in states with declining rates of opioid-related overdose deaths. In 2016, drug-related overdoses became the number 1 cause of death in Americans under 55 years of age,1 with opioids as the...

