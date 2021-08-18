‘Unprecedented’ rise in drug overdoses in England linked with synthetic opioid

The search for safer opioid analgesics that have reduced liability for tolerance, addiction, and lethal overdose due to respiratory depression has met with little success for well over a century. One of the more recent iterations of this pursuit has been the G protein signalling bias hypothesis of safer opioids. This posits that opioid agonists which fail to recruit β-arrestins to the µ-opioid receptor (MOR) will not produce the severe side effects of opioid-induced respiratory depression (OIRD), tolerance, or addiction because the recruitment of β-arrestins during receptor activation triggers signalling cascades that mediate these adverse effects. This idea has led to the description of multiple putatively G protein-biased MOR agonists, including a drug now approved by the FDA, oliceridine. The hypothesis was proposed following a prominent series of studies beginning two decades ago, that appeared to show that germline deletion of β-arrestin2 (also known as arrestin-3) in a mutant mouse greatly reduced morphine-induced OIRD [1], analgesic tolerance and other adverse effects (see [2]). However, more recent studies in at least four independent laboratories have failed to reproduce the original observation of blunted OIRD in the β-arrestin2 knockout mice [3, 4]. Studies in knock-in mice expressing a phosphorylation-deficient mutant MOR that does not recruit β-arrestins, effectively a G protein-biased MOR mouse, have similarly failed to find any reduction in OIRD when β-arrestins are not recruited during MOR activation (see ref. [2]).