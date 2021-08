MORGANTOWN, W.Va — “It’s super exciting to see a young man screw up and then come back and make a big play.”. That may sound a bit odd coming from a college football coach, but once a bit of context is added it perfectly describes West Virginia cornerbacks coach ShaDon Brown, who is one of the more animated and enthusiastic coaches on the Mountaineer staff. With an approach that emphasizes the joy of playing, he celebrates every aspect of the game he loves, including seeing the improvement process play out.