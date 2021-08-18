Morning Briefing: LA nears 25,000 COVID deaths; San Bernardino County deputy wounded during traffic stop; Taliban vows 'safe passage' for civilians to Kabul airport
Good morning, SoCal. Here's what you need to know today. Grab your umbrella or light jacket as you head out the door to school and work. It'll be a partly to mostly cloudy day with a chance of drizzle or light rain at times through tomorrow morning, mainly from the coast to the valleys and Inland Empire. Rain totals will range from barely tipping the bucket to up to a quarter inch rain.spectrumnews1.com
