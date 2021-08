If you want to cite an airline that has been particularly good at bucking industry trends during the Covid-19 crisis, it is difficult to look beyond Korean Air. While most operators have reported swingeing losses, the SkyTeam carrier has remained profitable, as rocketing cargo revenues continue to offset a big chunk of lost passenger income. At the same time, while consolidation was viewed as an almost inevitable consequence of Covid-19 in the first months of the crisis, Korean is today responsible for one of the only – if not the only – examples of it taking place among the world’s largest carriers.