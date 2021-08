As kids head back to classrooms, there will be a mix of emotions intertwined with their return. While many will be happy to see their friends and teachers in person again, there is still a layer of COVID-19 apprehension lurking in the background. In fact, research indicates that adult anxiety during the pandemic is 30 to 40 percent higher than usual, and from what little research has been done on children, the trends mirror those of adults. Therefore, kids are likely feeling more overwhelmed than during a typical academic year, University of Miami child psychologists agree.