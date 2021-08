Polanco went 2-for-4 with two homers, a walk and four RBI in Sunday's 7-5 win over Houston. Polanco belted a solo homer in the fifth inning off starter Lance McCullers and later extended Minnesota's lead with a three-run blast in the sixth. The 28-year-old infielder has found some extra pop in August, knocking five homers with 11 RBI in seven games this month. He's up to 20 long balls this season, two shy of his career-high 22 set in 2019. Polanco is slashing .272/.333/.484 through 444 plate appearances.