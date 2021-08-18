When Does Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 End?

In Fortnite, like all battle royale games, you can sometimes win or lose based on where you land to start a match. The best landing spots can be thought of in different terms depending on the player. Dropping into heavy fire will sink your survival odds, but you could walk out as the sole survivor loaded with loot. Landing someplace quieter, far off the Battle Bus trajectory, may allow for a peaceful start, but will it get you optimal inventory to make it to the end? In this guide, we'll walk you through all the best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7. Make sure to check back each season as the map changes and we update this article regularly with new and emerging favorable locations.