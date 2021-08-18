Cancel
NBA

Raptors Are Intent on Returning to Toronto Next Season With No Plans to Play Elsewhere

By Aaron Rose
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's no Plan B for the Toronto Raptors next season. Games will be played at Scotiabank Arena, they must be, Raptors president Masai Ujiri said Wednesday. While no official announcement has been made about a Raptors return to Toronto, the team is functioning as if it'll be back home next year. Ujiri has been in constant communication with all levels of government including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whom he calls a friend, and the pressure is on to allow the team to return home.

