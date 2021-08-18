Raptors Are Intent on Returning to Toronto Next Season With No Plans to Play Elsewhere

“I don’t want this to be about myself,” said Masai Ujiri to start his press conference about his new deal with the Toronto Raptors. He thanked everyone to whom the position was tangentially related, his employer and employees, media and players, family and Kyle Lowry. Ujiri was, as always, himself. Confident and humble, overwhelmed by the attention and completely at home in front of the cameras. He brought his wife and children to the event, and after using the metaphor repeatedly to describe the basketball team, the word became literal at the end as Ujiri ended the conference by taking a family photo.