Fortnite x J Balvin Leak Reveals Latest ICON Series Entry
Fortnite’s ICON Series will welcome Colombian artist J Balvin soon. Epic Games is running full force in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7, and there’s no stopping. Today, leaks revealed that another ICON Series entry is in the works following the Ariana Grande Rift Tour and Fortnite World Cup Champion Bugha’s cosmetic set release, Colombian singer José Álvaro Osorio Balvín, better known as “J Balvin,” is the next celebrity to join Fortnite’s ICON Series, following the likes of Neymar Jr, LeBron James, Travis Scott and more.estnn.com
Comments / 0