Fortnite x J Balvin Leak Reveals Latest ICON Series Entry

estnn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFortnite’s ICON Series will welcome Colombian artist J Balvin soon. Epic Games is running full force in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7, and there’s no stopping. Today, leaks revealed that another ICON Series entry is in the works following the Ariana Grande Rift Tour and Fortnite World Cup Champion Bugha’s cosmetic set release, Colombian singer José Álvaro Osorio Balvín, better known as “J Balvin,” is the next celebrity to join Fortnite’s ICON Series, following the likes of Neymar Jr, LeBron James, Travis Scott and more.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
J Balvin
Person
Skrillex
Person
Travis Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Rick And Morty#Colombian#Not0fficer#Espat#Estnn
