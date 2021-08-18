The Colorado River State Park Is The One-Of-A-Kind Campground In Colorado That You Must Visit Before Summer Ends

Are you looking to squeeze in a few more camping trips before the end of summer? Luckily, there is still time to do so and plenty of places to go! Are you looking for recommendations? If so, we recommend visiting the often overlooked James M. Robb – Colorado River State Park:

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Nestled away along the Western Slope, the James M. Robb - Colorado River State Park is an expansive 890-acre wonderland that features 5 unique sections, all of which provide easy access to the surrounding Colorado River.

Established in 1994, the James M. Robb - Colorado River State Park was named in honor of civic leader and state park champion James M. Robb, who helped establish the area he referred to as a “string of pearls.”

No matter your favorite outdoor activity, you will find it at the Colorado River State Park, which features everything from fishing and boating to biking, hiking, birding, and - of course - camping.

Boasting year-round camping, the James M. Robb - Colorado River State Park has 2 one-of-a-kind campgrounds, including Island Acres and the Fruita section.

Whether you prefer tent or RV camping, you are guaranteed your ideal campground at James M. Robb, which also includes swimming holes, playgrounds, fire pits, an on-site bookstore, and close proximity to Dinosaur Journey Museum and other nearby attractions.

Camping at James M. Robb - Colorado River State Park starts at $22 per night and can be booked on the Colorado Parks & Wildlife's website .

Admission to the James M. Robb - Colorado River State Park is $9 per vehicle per day.

Address: James M. Robb - Colorado River State Park, 595 595 Highway 340, Fruita, CO 81521, USA