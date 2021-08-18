Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

The Colorado River State Park Is The One-Of-A-Kind Campground In Colorado That You Must Visit Before Summer Ends

By Annie
Posted by 
Only In Colorado
Only In Colorado
 5 days ago

Are you looking to squeeze in a few more camping trips before the end of summer? Luckily, there is still time to do so and plenty of places to go! Are you looking for recommendations? If so, we recommend visiting the often overlooked James M. Robb – Colorado River State Park:

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=369cKG_0bW6CtDq00
Nestled away along the Western Slope, the James M. Robb - Colorado River State Park is an expansive 890-acre wonderland that features 5 unique sections, all of which provide easy access to the surrounding Colorado River.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sUnUu_0bW6CtDq00
Established in 1994, the James M. Robb - Colorado River State Park was named in honor of civic leader and state park champion James M. Robb, who helped establish the area he referred to as a “string of pearls.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AKaVS_0bW6CtDq00
No matter your favorite outdoor activity, you will find it at the Colorado River State Park, which features everything from fishing and boating to biking, hiking, birding, and - of course - camping.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fm26O_0bW6CtDq00
Boasting year-round camping, the James M. Robb - Colorado River State Park has 2 one-of-a-kind campgrounds, including Island Acres and the Fruita section.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44WDbF_0bW6CtDq00
Whether you prefer tent or RV camping, you are guaranteed your ideal campground at James M. Robb, which also includes swimming holes, playgrounds, fire pits, an on-site bookstore, and close proximity to Dinosaur Journey Museum and other nearby attractions.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fq3Xu_0bW6CtDq00
Camping at James M. Robb - Colorado River State Park starts at $22 per night and can be booked on the Colorado Parks & Wildlife's website .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U3SF7_0bW6CtDq00
Admission to the James M. Robb - Colorado River State Park is $9 per vehicle per day.

Do you have a favorite place that you would like to see featured on Only in Colorado? Remember to nominate it here! For even more of our favorite camping spots, check out these Few People Realize That You Can Stay In A Covered Wagon In Eastern Colorado.

Address: James M. Robb - Colorado River State Park, 595 595 Highway 340, Fruita, CO 81521, USA

Comments / 0

Only In Colorado

Only In Colorado

2K+
Followers
421
Post
420K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Colorado is for people who LOVE the Centennial State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Fruita, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado River#Summer Ends#Campground#Camping#Fruita Co 81521
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
Only In Colorado

Absolutely Gigantic, You Could Easily Spend All Day Shopping At Meininger Art Supply In Colorado

Do you have a love of arts, crafts, and creating beautiful things? In this day and age, getting your supplies is easier than ever (hello, chain craft stores and free, 2-day delivery!), but often lacks that personal touch, which is where Colorado’s large and friendly Meininger Art Supply comes in: Do you have a place that […] The post Absolutely Gigantic, You Could Easily Spend All Day Shopping At Meininger Art Supply In Colorado appeared first on Only In Your State.
Colorado StatePosted by
Only In Colorado

10 Reasons Why Living In Colorado Is The Absolute Best

When you think of life in Colorado, what comes to mind? If you said snow, hippies, and the Broncos, you definitely have somewhat of an idea. But as any Centennial State resident will tell you, there is so, so much to love about living in Colorado! This is a surprisingly diverse and unique state. What […] The post 10 Reasons Why Living In Colorado Is The Absolute Best appeared first on Only In Your State.
Colorado StatePosted by
Only In Colorado

Few People Realize That You Can Stay In A Covered Wagon In Eastern Colorado

Do you either reside in Eastern Colorado or plan to visit soon and are looking for a unique place to stay? May we suggest a covered wagon? That’s right, folks, you can enjoy (really) old school accommodations via this little-known, can’t-miss Colorado campground… and you are going to want to check it out: Do you […] The post Few People Realize That You Can Stay In A Covered Wagon In Eastern Colorado appeared first on Only In Your State.
Colorado StatePosted by
Only In Colorado

Explore An Old Gold Mine 1,800-Feet Below The Surface On This Can’t Miss Tour In Colorado

Before Colorado even became a state, folks were flocking to it in search of striking it rich via the gold rush. As luck would have it, the Centennial State would turn out to be incredibly lucrative, which drew more and more people in and helped the area grow and expand into a thriving state. While we learn about Colorado’s mining history in school, it can still be hard to picture, which is why we are thankful for places like the Argo Mill and its hands-on tours:
Colorado StatePosted by
Only In Colorado

The Creators Of South Park Are Buying Casa Bonita In Colorado And We Are Losing Our Minds

“Casa Bonita! Casa Bonita! Food and fun in a festive atmosphere!” If you are a tried and true Coloradan, you have seen this iconic South Park episode more times than you can count, know the words of the song by heart, and have even endured the restaurant’s long lines and – err, food – a time or ten, which makes Friday’s HUGE announcement all the more exciting:
Colorado StatePosted by
Only In Colorado

Pitch A Tent At Colorado’s Pa-Co-Chu-Puk Campground, Named One Of The Best In America

Everyone knows that camping is a popular pastime in the summer, but Coloradans don’t let inclement weather stop them from pitching a tent and enjoying the great outdoors any time of year! This being said, one might think that Coloradans would run out of options after a while, but that certainly is not the case, as we just recently discovered yet another must-visit campground that just so happens also to be one of the best in the country:
Colorado StatePosted by
Only In Colorado

Colorado’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With More Than 251 Glorious Campsites

Colorado’s glorious mountains are known near and far for being the place to camp, but by only visiting the mountains, you are missing out on other beautiful parts of the state that are often overlooked. Case in point: This best-kept secret on the Eastern Plains of Colorado boasts 251 campsites. Do you have a favorite […] The post Colorado’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With More Than 251 Glorious Campsites appeared first on Only In Your State.
Colorado StatePosted by
Only In Colorado

The Moonlit Train Ride On The Royal Gorge Route Railroad In Colorado Will Give You An Evening To Remember

Are you looking for a unique evening out with a loved one or friends? While there are many things you can do around the Centennial State, we cannot help but recommend boarding a historical train and taking a moonlit dinner ride through the countryside. Does this sound like something you would enjoy? Then you will want […] The post The Moonlit Train Ride On The Royal Gorge Route Railroad In Colorado Will Give You An Evening To Remember appeared first on Only In Your State.
Colorado StatePosted by
Only In Colorado

A Stay At This Incredibly Charming 1929 Cabin In Colorado Will Transport You To Narnia

No matter your lodging preference, price point, or style, you are always guaranteed to find the perfect place to stay in Colorado, thanks to such places to stay as campgrounds, swanky hotels, cabins, and the great outdoors! In terms of today’s feature, we are sharing a place that is equal parts book-ish and charming, and […] The post A Stay At This Incredibly Charming 1929 Cabin In Colorado Will Transport You To Narnia appeared first on Only In Your State.
Colorado StatePosted by
Only In Colorado

Most People Don’t Know About This Underrated Zoo Hiding In Colorado

If you are a longtime reader of Only in Colorado, you know that we love our zoos and often gush about places like the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, Denver Zoo, and Wild Animal Sanctuary, but today we are going to highlight one of the lesser-known and, arguably, one of the most underrated. Can you guess which it is? If […] The post Most People Don’t Know About This Underrated Zoo Hiding In Colorado appeared first on Only In Your State.
Colorado StatePosted by
Only In Colorado

11 Historic Photos That Show Us What It Was Like Living In Colorado In The Early 1900s

We talk a lot about Centennial State history here on Only in Colorado, but have you ever wondered what these “olden times” actually look like? Fortunately, we were able to dig up 11 photos of Colorado in the early 1900s, courtesy of our friends at History Colorado. Let’s check them out: To discover even more […] The post 11 Historic Photos That Show Us What It Was Like Living In Colorado In The Early 1900s appeared first on Only In Your State.
Colorado StatePosted by
Only In Colorado

Happy Birthday, Colorado, Here’s 13 Reasons We Love You

On August 1st, the Centennial State will celebrate another birthday! While Colorado has only been a state since 1876 (which, compared to other states, is still pretty young), it has managed to become one of the most unique and popular, and for a good reason. To celebrate Colorado on its (as of this publication) 145th […] The post Happy Birthday, Colorado, Here’s 13 Reasons We Love You appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy