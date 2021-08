When the new look at the upcoming Pokémon game- Pokémon Legends: Arceus– dropped yesterday, the Internet cried out in joy as we got a look at a brand new form of one of the classic Pokémon, Growlithe. Growlithe is part of the original line up of 150 Pokémon and so the cute fire puppy has a special place in the hearts of both older and younger fans of the franchise. The Arceus trailer showed gamers the newly discovered form of Growlith: Hisuian Growlithe. This Growlithe comes from- you guessed it- the Hisui region and the plush pup is destroying the internet due to it being an adorable ball of fluff and love. Let’s take a look at some awesome fan reactions and artwork inspired by the reveal of the Hisuian Growlithe.