Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, KY

Graduate Student Experiences: Betty Hays

eku.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I graduated with my master’s degree in Adult, Juvenile and Community Corrections Leadership May 2012. This was one of my proudest moments! It was always a goal and dream of mine to further my education. However, I worked full time and lived nearly 50 miles from the EKU campus. The difficulty of attending classes on campus and the commute to and from classes deterred me from my dream. After I found out that the classes were online I was ecstatic! I contacted Amy Eades, an Assistant Program Coordinator and before I could snap my fingers I was in the program and enrolled in the classes. She made the transition of going back to college very easy for me.

ekuonline.eku.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
City
Richmond, KY
Richmond, KY
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statistics#High School#Eku#Rn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden: US 'on a pace' to leave Afghanistan by Aug. 31

President Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. is on track to get all of its forces out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, as he'd previously laid out, but cautioned the timeline is dependent on cooperation from the Taliban. Biden, in an address on Afghanistan hours after meeting with other world...
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Afghanistan faces humanitarian crisis as airlift deadline looms

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Afghanistan's neighbours should open their land borders to allow more people to leave, a NATO country diplomat said on Wednesday, as aid agencies warned of a looming humanitarian crisis under the new Taliban rulers. "Iran, Pakistan and Tajikistan should be pulling out more people using either...
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy