Graduate Student Experiences: Betty Hays

“I graduated with my master’s degree in Adult, Juvenile and Community Corrections Leadership May 2012. This was one of my proudest moments! It was always a goal and dream of mine to further my education. However, I worked full time and lived nearly 50 miles from the EKU campus. The difficulty of attending classes on campus and the commute to and from classes deterred me from my dream. After I found out that the classes were online I was ecstatic! I contacted Amy Eades, an Assistant Program Coordinator and before I could snap my fingers I was in the program and enrolled in the classes. She made the transition of going back to college very easy for me.