As the world begins to reopen after global lockdowns, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, traders are actively seeking to trade the most high-potential energy stocks. Just like other financial markets, supply and demand continue to dominate the energy sector. As most traders would know, energy stocks fell dramatically in 2020 because of the socioeconomic uncertainty resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic. But the wider capital markets tanked as well, due to the unprecedented circumstances we all experienced.